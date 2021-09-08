Chesapeake schools to stick with original plan: masks are optional

54 people spoke in front of the board. Some wanted mandatory masking, others want it to stay optional. In the end, the board stood by their initial decision.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — On Monday, Chesapeake Public Schools announced masks will remain optional for the upcoming school year.

That keeps with the school board's initial decision from June. However, it goes against Governor Northam's statement last week that all school divisions must follow CDC mitigation strategies, which includes masks in schools.

During the meeting, 54 people faced the school board. Some, begging them to change their minds.

Among them, a rising 7th grader.

"I find it disgusting that you are willing to put kids in danger just so you don’t have to wear a little piece of fabric on your face."

Others who faced the board want to keep the policy the same.

"I encourage you to lead the way by bolding standing fast in your beliefs and not buckling to fear," one parent said.

Aspen Nolette, a parent of three, agreed.

"Our children are healthy, our children are safe and have parents who know what's best for them."

This comes after Governor Ralph Northam announced all Virginia schools must follow CDC guidance on masks.

He said this requirement comes from a bill that was passed in March.

"That law was passed by a strong bipartisan vote of the legislature, and I expect school divisions to follow it. If they choose not to follow it, they should have a frank discussion with their legal counsel," said Northam.

Two people pled with the board to follow that law.

"Please don’t waste my tax dollars in court if you choose to defy this state law," said Lynn Davidson.

Samantha Lester echoed that sentiment.

"I would hate to see our school budget wasted on litigation if Chesapeake public schools defies this law and not require masks in schools."

In the end, the board decided to keep their policy the same.

"While health officials and organizations continue to promote masks as one of the most effective mitigation strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19, many parents believe the decision to have their child wear a mask is one that should be made solely by a parent or guardian," said Superintendent Jared Cotton. "Therefore in keeping with the boards decision, when we return in the fall, masks will be strongly recommended for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status."

They said they will continue to coordinate with the Virginia Department of Health for vaccine clinics before the start of the school year for students 12 and older.

So far, the Hampton, Newport News and Williamsburg/James City County School Divisions announced universal masking. A spokesperson for Portsmouth Public Schools says the division will follow the same ruling.

York County has also said masks will be optional.