Chesapeake, Virginia Beach public schools look to move forward with more in-person classes

Some students were back in the classroom in Chesapeake on Monday.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — For some students in Chesapeake, Monday was their first day back in the classroom.

The students who began a return to in-person learning include those getting physical therapy or speech therapy and all Level 1 and 2 English learners.

At Monday evening's school board meeting members and the superintendent discussed what will happen next. Right now, they plan on bringing more students back each Monday for the next two weeks.

There's still not a plan to bring anyone back past second grade.

MORE DETAILS: Chesapeake Public Schools plans to bring some students back to school

Meanwhile over in Virginia Beach, things are also moving forward for some students.

School officials are hoping to have certain special education students back in class on September 22.

Good COVID-19 metrics are said to be driving the change. If things continue to improve in Virginia Beach, pre-K through 2nd grade would also be back in classrooms starting September 29.

According to a letter sent to families on Monday, Virginia Beach City Public Schools plans the following:

For all other students whose parents/guardians selected Option 1, if the health metrics remain in yellow/yellow or improve, and if we can meet our staffing requirements, we intend to continue phasing in face-to-face instruction on the following schedule:

Sept. 29 – pre-K, kindergarten, grades 1 and 2

Oct. 6 – grades 3, 4 and 5

Oct. 8 – grades 6 and 9 (to correspond with the beginning of second marking period)

TBD – grades 7 and 8, 10 through 12