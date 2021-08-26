Child care programs to be treated like Virginia schools

The Virginia DOE is incorporating child care programs for its trial run this year, which could mean better resources and funding for these programs.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Brilliant Beginnings Learning Center is one of many programs in Hampton Roads that struggled with the pandemic this past year and a half. However, with the latest guidance from the Virginia Department of Education this summer, there is hope on the horizon for these programs.

The Department is incorporating child care programs into its system, meaning it will treat these programs like public schools. It's part of the state's "school readiness" initiative, which aims to provide a more advanced curriculum and potentially better funding for early childhood education. The learning facilities will have to submit an advanced curriculum for the students and follow the policies set forth by the department.

"It's going to tremendously help a lot of our families," said Kisha Roberts Barnes, who owns Brilliant Beginnings Learning Center. She explains this news changed her outlook on her business, saying, "For my babies to get a new playground or just to make sure their curriculum is update for next fall. The most important years is from birth to five years old."

She says incorporating centers like her own under the umbrella of public education will also hopefully lead to better, sustainable funding.

One of the parents whose child goes to Brilliant Beginnings is Kayla Heath, who is both a teacher and a mother of three. She says a good education for her children is always at the top of her priority list.

"I previously taught kindergarten," said Heath. "I'm teaching fifth grade now, so it really is important to start the learning foundation as early as possible."

Her youngest, Mari, is now back at Brilliant Beginnings Learning Center in Virginia Beach. Heath says she had to take him out during the height of the pandemic because she wasn't on a priority list for access to child care, which she says caused challenges at home.

"Navigating Zoom with my kindergarten students and then my one-year-old and two teenagers...it was difficult," Heath admitted.

Heath says the news of the Virginia DOE incorporating child care surprised her, exclaiming, "I'm extremely excited for him! I'm excited for the different doors that will be opened for him. I'm excited for the different opportunities and experiences he is going to gain, so I'm excited for what the future holds. Not only for my son, but for all the children in this program and programs around the state."