ECU and UNC Charlotte move classes online

RALEIGH, N.C. — East Carolina University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte are moving courses online in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

ECU announced Sunday it will move undergraduate courses online for the remainder of the fall semester, beginning Aug. 26. Undergraduate classes are suspended Monday and Tuesday at ECU to adjust to the change in the schedule.

UNC at Charlotte will begin classes as scheduled on Sept. 7, but it's delaying the start of undergraduate and graduate in-person instruction for three weeks until Thursday, Oct. 1.