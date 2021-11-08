Gloucester County parents left without answers about mask policy following heated school board meeting

Superintendent Dr. Walter Clemons recommended a mask mandate to the school board, but the board decided to hold off on a vote.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — Wearing masks in schools is a topic on the minds of many parents right now. A discussion about masks in Gloucester County Public Schools became heated Tuesday night, leaving parents without answers.

A high COVID-19 transmission rate in the county and a new law requiring Virginia schools to follow CDC recommendations are pushing school leaders to make a decision on mandating masks.

During Tuesday night's meeting, Gloucester County Superintendent Dr. Walter Clemons recommended a mask mandate to the school board.

On school buses, masks are already required. They are optional when outdoors, but Clemons recommended wearing them when people are close for long periods of time.

“We have to think about the best way to try to mitigate and try to keep kids in school five days a week,” he said.

Some parents and school board members disagreed.

“I move that the school board of Gloucester County completely and utterly reject the superintendent’s recommendation for a mask mandate and allow parents and teachers to decide what’s best for themselves,” said board member Darren Post.

Some school board members hoped this recommendation would lead to further discussion about requiring masks in schools. Others didn’t agree with that motion.

“As community leaders, we have to follow the laws as well and I’m not in favor of blatantly violating the law of the state,” school board member George Burak said.

School board member Elisa Nelson wanted the decision about masks to be left up to parents.

“What I respectfully ask is that the board follow the CDC guidance as instructed in Senate Bill 1303, and in regards to that, we recommend masking. We do not require we do not mandate,” Nelson said.