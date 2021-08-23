Greenbrier Christian Academy delays start of school due to COVID-19

The school delayed the start because a number of Greenbrier Christian Academy staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Greenbrier Christian Academy in Chesapeake has delayed their back-to-school date a week due to COVID-19.

A school leader at the academy confirmed a few staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Now, students will not return to school until Sept. 7, instead of the scheduled Aug. 30.

The school leader said they believe the staff was infected with the delta variant because "it came on fast."