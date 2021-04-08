Hampton City Schools presenting mask-wearing and other health policies to school board

Hampton City schools administration presents return-to-school instruction and health mitigation plan.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton City School's staff will be presenting plans for social distancing and mask requirements for this upcoming school year. The presentations will be given during a public school board meeting.

One plan, the Instruction and Health Mitigation Plan, provides recommendations on mask-wearing and going back to virtual learning.

Hampton city school parents are preparing to send their children back to school and mask-wearing is part of their plans.

“We’re having the conversations with the kids about how to protect themselves and make sure to keep their masks on and keep their distance," said Parent Tammy Ishmael.

Tammy and Glennon Ishmael are keeping up with the latest Hampton City Schools updates before sending their children back to the classroom.

“I think that it’s best that the kids still wear their masks even if they are vaccinated," said Ishmael.

Hampton City Schools staff will present school board members with a phased plan for wearing masks.

The first phase will require elementary students, PRE-K through 8th grade to return to in-person learning while keeping at least three feet distance and students and staff are required to wear masks.

However, masks are optional for fully vaccinated students and staff in grades 6-12.

Under the first phase, any Hampton Public School student who chose virtual learning will complete classes online.

The second phase is the option Hampton City Schools recommends to start the 2021-2022 school year. This phase requires mask-wearing for all students and staff for in-person learning. It also offers a virtual learning program.

The third phase means students will go back to virtual learning based on CDC and VDH guidelines.

The Ishmael’s said they are ready for their children to go back to school and stay healthy.

“Either you’re vaccinated, definitely wearing your mask getting them back out there back into that social skills set they're accustomed to so they can get back out there and be amongst their friends," said Glennon Ishmael.