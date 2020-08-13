Hampton NAACP branch partners with city agencies to hold school supply drive

The drive-thru event starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 22. Anyone is welcomed to donate backpacks, school supplies and canned food beforehand.

HAMPTON, Va. — Different agencies and organizations in the city of Hampton are working together to collect and donate school supplies and food before the school year officially starts.

The citywide effort was formed by the Hampton NAACP chapter who teamed up with the Hampton Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, the Hampton Police Department, the Hampton Parks and Rec. department and a host of other community partners. Together, they organized the Back To School Drive-Thru event.

They're asking students and families in need to drop by the event at the YH Thomas Community Center on Thomas Street on Saturday, Aug. 22 from anywhere between 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

People will be able to pick up masks, food from the food bank and backpacks filled with more supplies. However, due to COVID-19 concerns, no lunch will be provided and activities will be limited.

Attendees can register to vote and also get counted by the Census.

Anyone who wishes to donate supplies before the event can drop items off at YH Thomas Community Center, Westhampton Community Center and Northampton Community Center.