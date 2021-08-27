Here's where you can get Back to School supplies for free around Hampton Roads this weekend

There are many Back to School drives happening this weekend where you can have fun and get ready for the new academic year.

NORFOLK, Va. — As students prepare to head back into the classroom, several cities and organizations in Hampton Roads want to help families save money.

There are many Back to School drives happening this weekend where you can have fun and get ready for the new academic year:

Norfolk

The Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command is hosting the "Write Stuff Backpack Distribution."

It's a two-day drive-thru event starting Friday, August 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Salvation Army Kroc Center on the corner of Ballentine Boulevard and East Princess Anne Road.

The drive continues on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The organization is filling backpacks with school supplies for kindergarten through 12th-grade students living in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, and Chesapeake.

Parents will need to bring their ID, proof of address, and child's birth certificate.

The Christ Apostolic Church located at 7919 Buffalo Avenue in Norfolk is also hosting a drive on Saturday, August 28. From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., families can get free supplies.

It's first-come, first-serve while supplies last.

The City of Norfolk is hosting a Back to School drive Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Southside STEM Academy. You do need to register ahead of time.

Finally in Norfolk, the city is also hosting The Community Connect. Families can get school supplies, COVID-19 vaccines, and enjoy games and live performances. This is from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. 2600 East Princess Anne Road, near Broad Creek. You also need to register for this event.

Chesapeake

Rugged Evolution and Norfolk State University are doing a bookbag giveaway and offering free haircuts. It's from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Indian River Community Center, located at 2250 Old Greenbrier Road.

The Chesapeake Chapter of Kingz of the South is hosting a drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It's at New Galilee Missionary Baptist Church on South Military Highway and will include bookbag supply giveaways, vendors, voter registration, and entertainment.

Portsmouth

Families can also enjoy a basketball tournament, get free supplies, and get their hair done in Portsmouth on Saturday. The health department will also give out COVID-19 vaccines.

It's from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Portsmouth City Park.

Newport News

Newport News Public Schools is hosting a Back to School Block Party.

From 12 p.m to 4 p.m. and families can enjoy live entertainment, get free supplies, and get vaccinated against COVID-19. There will also be a petting zoo, a basketball contest, and free haircuts.

It's on the Marshall Avenue block at Achievable Dream Middle and High School and Heritage High School.

If you want to get your COVID-19 shot, you do need to register for an appointment.

Eastern Shore

Two non-profits are hosting a Back to School Drive on Saturday afternoon on the Eastern Shore.

Love Thy Neighbor, LLC and Jeanna's IFeed are hoping to give away 200 bookbags.