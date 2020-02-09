Hampton Roads educators prepare for COVID-19 slide to widen achievement gaps

As schools reopen, educators are getting ready to see the fallout from kids spending more than five months out of the classroom.

Achievement gaps may become more like craters, as some students have fallen further behind during virtual learning.

This will create an additional challenge for teachers as public schools return to virtual learning next week.

A study by the Northwest Evaluation Association (NWEA) earlier this year, estimated that students across the country will only retain 50 percent of the gains they made in math in the last academic year. Gains jump to 65 to 70 percent in reading.

"A lot of that is the general challenges of having online learning, but they tend to be even tougher in a lot of cases for schools and districts with fewer resources and teachers learning to do this on the fly," said NWEA researcher and University of Virginia Associate Professor, Jim Soland.

In Portsmouth, where students fall below at least eight points behind the state averages in reading and math proficiency, administrators are prepared to exert extra energy into closing the gaps by reaching out to parents.

"Giving them as much information as we can to support them in their need to support their children. Helping them learn how to navigate the technology piece," said Dr. Anita Wynn, Portsmouth Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction.

Traditionally, Portsmouth begins to identify children on the preschool level who may need more reading and math support and push resources their way. "We immediately start to address that through our Pre-K programs and our kindergarten programs," said Wynn.

NWEA researchers say it's imperative that entire educational communities and parents work together to provide support for students.

They outline recommendations that include collecting data to guide curriculum and instruction aimed at learning loss recovery and building on their resources that support families during and after the COVID-19 disruptions, especially in the area of mathematics.

Expect a long healing process. "One of the things we see just in regular times, gaps close pretty slowly, if at all, so any of the gaps that we see that are exacerbated because of COVID certainly could take a long time to address," added Soland.

The educators at Mathnasium in York County are already seeing an uptick in parents who want to get their kids caught up.