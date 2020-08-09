How are parents feeling about the first day of virtual learning?

Many parents have been taking to social media to express how they really feel about the first day of virtual school online.

NORFOLK, Va. — Tuesday was the first day of school for many students in Hampton Roads and already many parents, teachers, and students are feeling the effects of how the pandemic has changed things.

Many kids at home in front of computer screens attending class virtually for the first time and while some parents are home to supervise, others are trusting their older kids to attend class at home without their supervision, while they go to work.

On Tuesday morning, thousands of parents and students had issues logging into class, which is to be expected with everyone logging on to the internet at once, but even still, some parents shared their frustration.

Wendy Adams-Teter said, “Teachers need to be smart and have assignments printed out for all the kids. Better yet, send the kids back to school.“

Melissa Z said, “I knew this would happen. It's everywhere. Servers and internet providers are either not working or going out due to massive use at one time.”

On the other side, several parents in the Williamsburg and James City County district were pleased with how the virtual school day went.

“We are in Yorktown and my son has had no issues so far,” Brett Johnson said.

Jamie Cane said, “No problem for us this morning, <3 thanks YCSD for a smooth transition back!!”

Facebook user Jennifer Land in North Carolina gave solace to those Virginia parents who were struggling. She said, “In North Carolina, we are in our 4th week now. The first day was chaos, second day not great, but it got better.”