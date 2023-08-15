New ID badges track students on the bus for all Chesapeake Public Elementary School students

Following a successful trial period at Norfolk Highlands Primary, Chesapeake school leaders decided to expand the program.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake school leaders are debuting a new feature that is meant not only for students' safety but also for their convenience.

Starting this fall, all Chesapeake public elementary school students will receive new ID badges that they will now be required to carry. Students will swipe their badges as soon as they get on and off the bus, and the data will be recorded in real-time.

"For finding a student that might have lost their way, or got on the wrong bus, this information is invaluable," said David Benson, Director of Transportation with Chesapeake Public Schools.

If a student does not show up at their expected destination, Benson said they can use the data to find out exactly what bus they took, where they got off, and immediately notify parents.

The badges are also meant to be multifaceted, as they will let school administrators know if students arrive tardy. Students can also use their ID cards to check out library books and to get lunches in the cafeteria.

For upwards of a year, Chesapeake school leaders piloted the new ID badge program at Norfolk Highlands Primary. Benson said the program proved to be a success, as students showed enthusiasm for the pilot.

"I like this badge because it helps me get my food, and it helps me get ice cream," said Laila Jones, a Norfolk Highlands Primary student.

Laila showed 13News Now exactly how her card works when we visited in March during the pilot program. She said the ID badge reminded her of her mom's driver's license.

"I'll get a new one when I grow up like my Mom," Laila said.

Benson said the new ID cards also teach students responsibility. Each student is in charge of keeping their ID badges on them, and teachers will only print another copy once for free.

After that, parents will have to pay $5 per card if they need to be replaced. However, Benson said parents should not worry too much about this.

"Over spring break in the entire school, we only had to replace two cards in total," said Benson. "It is almost like a point of pride for students, they want to take care of them."

If the program continues to be a success, Benson said school administrators have plans to extend the program to middle and high school students.