Isle of Wight delays return to full 5-day in-person classes for pre-K through 3rd-grade students

School officials originally hoped the students could return to school five days a week beginning December 7.

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — Rising cases of coronavirus have led the Isle of Wight County school district to hit "pause" on plans to bring more students back for 5-day face-to-face learning.

Last month, Superintendent Dr. Jim Thornton announced plans for pre-K through third-grade students to move from a hybrid schedule to a return to school five days a week, beginning on December 7.

Since that time, the COVID-19 positivity rate has climbed in the county, along with increases in positive cases and people forced into quarantine.

Because of the worsening metrics, the school division announced Tuesday it would delay the plan and those students will remain in a hybrid-learning schedule.