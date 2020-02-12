Isle of Wight delays return to full 5-day in-person classes for pre-K through 3rd-grade students

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — Rising cases of coronavirus have led the Isle of Wight County school district to hit "pause" on plans to bring more students back for 5-day face-to-face learning.
Last month, Superintendent Dr. Jim Thornton announced plans for pre-K through third-grade students to move from a hybrid schedule to a return to school five days a week, beginning on December 7.
Since that time, the COVID-19 positivity rate has climbed in the county, along with increases in positive cases and people forced into quarantine.
Because of the worsening metrics, the school division announced Tuesday it would delay the plan and those students will remain in a hybrid-learning schedule.
The school district said it would revisit its plans in early January, and make any possible changes at that time.