Virginia Beach teacher shares details of fall virtual learning strategy

One Virginia Beach teacher tells 13News Now she's anxious but excited to start the new school year.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The last time we talked with Jennifer Groves, she was in her first week of virtual learning back in March.

It was stressful, expectations weren’t clear, and it was tough getting students engaged in the work.

“We are still trying to figure it out, but we are also a lot more prepared,” said Groves.

They’re more prepared thanks to weekly training teachers in Virginia Beach were provided all summer long.

Groves teaches 12th-grade government at Landstown High School.

“We’re learning how to effectively engage students online,” said Groves. “Which I think is a huge difference from the spring.”

Understanding the difference between synchronous and asynchronous learning will help teachers this fall. In the context of virtual learning, think of asynchronous teaching as prerecorded lectures or assignments; students can listen and observe at their own pace.

Think of synchronous learning as class time with live engagement; most likely to be Zoom meetings during school hours.

Another big difference, Groves says, will be expectations. Most students didn’t receive grades in the spring. This fall, that will change. Groves says she’s more confident in the curriculum, the format, and the idea of teaching online.