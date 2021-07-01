Here's which schools are requiring masks in Hampton Roads & Outer Banks, which aren't

School boards have been left with the decision of whether to require masks this upcoming school year after statewide mandates expired.

VIRGINIA, USA — After a Virginia statewide mandate ended July 25, school districts and boards have been left with the decision of whether to require masks for the upcoming school year.

North Carolina schools are in the same boat.

Now, as we near the "back to school" season, schools are getting together and formulating a plan.

Across Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina, there are several districts which have already made their decisions. However, some are still deciding.

Here's what we know so far.

Chesapeake

Chesapeake decided to make face coverings optional for their students and staff. This vote from earlier in the summer holds unless board members change their mind.

If parents don't want their child to wear a mask, they can fill out a mask opt-out form.

Dare County

There is a special meeting set for Aug. 5 at 5 p.m. The superintendent has recommended everyone wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

Hampton

Hampton Schools students and staff will be required to wear masks, both in buildings and on buses regardless of vaccination status.

The school board plans to reevaluate this decision no later than the first quarter.

Isle of Wight County

The Isle of Wight School Board is expected to make a decision during its Aug. 12 meeting.

Norfolk

Norfolk Public Schools has not given official word on their mask requirements, but in a June Newsletter, the district said it plans to follow the latest CDC and VDH recommendations.

If that is the case, because Norfolk is a high-transmissibility area, the CDC recommends wearing masks indoors.

Newport News

Newport News Public Schools said they will require all students and staff to wear masks while inside the building.

Masks will also be required when on the bus.

Portsmouth

The Portsmouth school board will talk about their reopening plan, as well as masks, at a retreat on Aug. 7. Any additional discussions could take place Aug. 12.

Suffolk

The school board in Suffolk is expected to make a decision on Aug. 12. Administration is expected to give a presentation on the options.

Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach's school board plans to discuss the fall plan on Aug. 10. However, they have current policies in place for summer programming (in place through Aug. 31).

Those policies include a mask requirement for all elementary students and staff, as well as non-vaccinated secondary school students and staff.

Students and staff who are fully vaccinated in secondary schools and decide for themselves if they want to wear a mask.

Williamsburg-James City County

Williamsburg-James City County students and staff will be required to wear masks indoors at school and on the bus this fall, regardless of vaccination status.

York County

The York County School Board decided in a 3-2 vote to recommend masks and make them optional at all grade levels.

That decision applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated students.

Gloucester County