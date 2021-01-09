Military members assist Chesapeake schools as part of back to school project

More than 400 service members helped 25 different Chesapeake schools over the last two days.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — School is right around the corner and teachers are getting their classrooms ready for the first day. Chesapeake teachers received help Wednesday morning from military members in Hampton Roads.

Butts Road Primary School Principal Kathy Galford said the return to the classroom can be exciting but also overwhelming for teachers.

“Very, very stressful time for our teachers,” she said.

Galford says a lot must get done before students arrive.

“Not only are they preparing materials for the class like name tags, putting up textbooks, arranging their classroom, they also have required training," she said. "They have meetings to attend and tomorrow they have families coming in to visit their classrooms.”

The help from military members is part of the Naval Support Activity's Servicing our Schools initiative. Since Monday, about 425 military members have helped 25 schools in Chesapeake with a variety of tasks.

“I’ve always loved working with any volunteers but volunteers who serve our country are even more special,” Galford said.

About 30 sailors stopped by Butts Road Primary School to paint, decorate classrooms and sort books for students.

“This is an opportunity for us sailors to come on and partner with those teachers and just do a couple things to help alleviate some of the stress of coming back to the school and putting those classrooms together,” said Naval Support Activity Commanding Officer Captain Matt Frauenzimmer.

Military members worked closely with teachers, a bond Captain Frauenzimmer cares deeply about.

“What these sailors are doing, on top of raising their right hand to support the Constitution, they’re here to strengthen those ties with the community,” he said.

“It just means the world to us and our teachers are really thankful,” Galford said.