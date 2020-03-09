More Hampton Roads parents plan to homeschool this fall

Each school division in the seven cities reports an increase in its number of home school notices of intent, showing a growing desire to home school during COVID-19.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A growing number of Hampton Roads parents plan to home school their children this school year, according to the number of home school notices of intent submitted to local school divisions.

Each school division in the seven cities reports an increase in home school notices compared to the last school year. Plus, the current numbers are still in progress, as school officials say they're receiving more home school requests each day and they expect the numbers to continue to rise.

Some parents said the coronavirus shutdown of schools in the spring served as a "trial run" for home instruction, easing fears about schoolwork at home and showing that it was manageable.

"Oh, this is something that we can do, we can tailor their education in a home school environment," said Jeane Liburd, a parent who is home schooling her young children for the first time this fall. "I need to see how this works for a year, let’s test it and see how our kids do.”

Liburd said she, and many others, have learned how to balance work with teaching at home.

“When we experienced that time away I realized that I can do it, so when [this] next school year came I decided you know what this is a great opportunity," Liburd said.

Adrienne Ashby, a Portsmouth parent who has home schooled her children for years, said about 30 parents have contacted her about starting home schooling.

“About two-thirds of the people that I speak with say they’re going to try it this year and they’re open to having it continue even if schools go back to normal," Ashby said.

Ashby said the spring school shutdown was a trial run of the home school experience, and many parents seem to prefer it to virtual learning. She said other parents are choosing to home school this school year to prevent coronavirus exposure.