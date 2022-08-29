North Carolina schools fighting learning loss caused by COVID-19 pandemic

The pandemic forced many kids to transition to virtual learning, causing students to struggle in the classroom.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It may be three or four years before students get back on track after two years of COVID-19 disrupting their classrooms.

Let's connect the dots.



STUDENT STRUGGLES

The pandemic forced many kids to transition to virtual learning, causing students to struggle in the classroom.

FALLING BEHIND

Education data shows that many North Carolina students are behind in their literacy and math skills. On average, this summer, students were seven months behind in reading and 11 months in math.

FIXING THE ISSUE

This fall, school leaders in North Carolina are rolling out a new curriculum in hopes of helping students catch up. That includes more before and after school programs to supplement in-person classes.

plans are also in place for more testing throughout the year to ensure those efforts are getting kids back on the right track.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.