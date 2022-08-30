Back to School: Here are the new principals coming to schools in the 757

We reached out to the different school divisions across the 757 to find out which schools will have new principals at the helm.

NORFOLK, Va. — A new school year means new classmates, new teachers, and for many schools in Hampton Roads, new faces leading them.

We reached out to the different school divisions across the 757 to find out which schools will have new principals at the helm.

Hampton City Schools

Hampton City Schools is getting two new principals and five principal changes for the 2022-2023 school year.

Albert W. Patrick III Elementary School: Dr. Kara Plank. Dr. Plank was previously the principal of Kraft Elementary School for the past 5 years.

Asbury Elementary School: Ms. Elizabeth Franks. Ms. Franks served the past eight years as the principal of Langley Elementary School.

Bryan Elementary School: Dr. Shanté Oniyide. Dr. Oniyide has served the past 4 years as the assistant principal at Peake (previously Tyler) Elementary School and one year as an assistant principal at Bassette Elementary School.

Kraft Elementary School: Ms. Robyn Crump. She has spent the past three years serving as an elementary assistant principal, first at Langley Elementary School and most recently at Smith Elementary School.

Langley Elementary School: Ms. Brynee Cere. Ms. Cere served the past 5 years as the principal of Patrick (formerly Booker) Elementary School.

Machen Elementary School: Ms. Marye Werling. Ms. Werling was previously the principal of Asbury Elementary School, where she served for the past 5 years.

Mary T. Christian Elementary School: Ms. Lynette Nelms. She previously served the students and staff at Bryan Elementary as the assistant principal (2 years) and principal (8 years).

To learn more about each of these principals, visit the Hampton City Schools website.

Isle of Wight County Schools

Three new principals are being welcomed in Isle of Wight County for the new school year.

Georgie Tyler Middle School: Ms. Erin Luck

Smithfield High School: Ms. Patricia Cuffee

Windsor High School: Ms. Dawn Carroll

Norfolk Public Schools

Three new principals are coming to Norfolk Public Schools this year.

Booker T. Washington High School: Dr. Diron T. Ford

Granby Elementary School: Ms. Denise J. Green

Norview High School: Mrs. Tori Jacobs-Sumbry





Portsmouth Public Schools

Portsmouth Public Schools is welcoming three new principals this school year.

Cradock Middle School: Mr. Roger Coleman, III

Douglass Park Elementary School: Ms. Tonya Fields-Hines

Park View Elementary School: Dr. Quirstin Wynn





Virginia Beach City Public Schools

Virginia Beach has several new faces leading its schools for the new year.

Arrowhead Elementary School: Ms. Lisa Riley

Christopher Farms Elementary School: Mr. Joshua Ringling

College Park Elementary School: Ms. Catrina Manigo

First Colonial High School: Mr. Daniel Miani

Green Run High School: Ms. Tennille Bowser

Kempsville Meadows Elementary School: Ms. Christa Markert

Lynnhaven Elementary School: Ms. TaShenna Wiggins

Lynnhaven Middle School: Ms. Dawn Kramer

Rosemont Elementary School: Ms. Jennifer Born

Tallwood High School: Mr. Ryan O'Meara

Trantwood Elementary School: Mr. Sean Holleran





Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools

Williamsburg-James City County (WJCC) Public Schools is welcoming three new principals this year.

James Blair Middle School: Mr. Mike Littleton

Lafayette High School: Mr. Paul Rice

Warhill High School: Ms. Michele Newcomb

York County School Division

The York County School Division (YCSD) is welcoming several new school principals to begin the 2022-2023 school year.

Coventry Elementary School: Ms. Lisa Jalomo. Ms. Jalomo was promoted internally from an elementary assistant principal position.

Dare Elementary School: Dr. Lindsay Kidd. Dr. Kidd joined YCSD from Newport News Public Schools.

Grafton Bethel Elementary School: Ms. Jennifer Humble. Ms. Humble was most recently a principal in Hampton City Schools

Queens Lake Middle School: Ms. Candice Welch. Ms. Welch was promoted internally from a high school assistant principal position.

Tabb Elementary School: Ms. Beth Welch. Ms. Welch was promoted internally from an elementary assistant principal position

Tabb Middle School: Ms. Amour Mickel. Ms. Mickel was promoted internally from a middle school assistant principal position.

Tabb High School: Ms. Mary Lugo. Ms. Lugo was the previous principal at Tabb Elementary and will now take over Tabb High.