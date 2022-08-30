Back to School: Here are the new principals coming to schools in the 757

NORFOLK, Va. — A new school year means new classmates, new teachers, and for many schools in Hampton Roads, new faces leading them.
We reached out to the different school divisions across the 757 to find out which schools will have new principals at the helm.
Hampton City Schools
Hampton City Schools is getting two new principals and five principal changes for the 2022-2023 school year.
Albert W. Patrick III Elementary School: Dr. Kara Plank. Dr. Plank was previously the principal of Kraft Elementary School for the past 5 years.
Asbury Elementary School: Ms. Elizabeth Franks. Ms. Franks served the past eight years as the principal of Langley Elementary School.
Bryan Elementary School: Dr. Shanté Oniyide. Dr. Oniyide has served the past 4 years as the assistant principal at Peake (previously Tyler) Elementary School and one year as an assistant principal at Bassette Elementary School.
Kraft Elementary School: Ms. Robyn Crump. She has spent the past three years serving as an elementary assistant principal, first at Langley Elementary School and most recently at Smith Elementary School.
Langley Elementary School: Ms. Brynee Cere. Ms. Cere served the past 5 years as the principal of Patrick (formerly Booker) Elementary School.
Machen Elementary School: Ms. Marye Werling. Ms. Werling was previously the principal of Asbury Elementary School, where she served for the past 5 years.
Mary T. Christian Elementary School: Ms. Lynette Nelms. She previously served the students and staff at Bryan Elementary as the assistant principal (2 years) and principal (8 years).
To learn more about each of these principals, visit the Hampton City Schools website.
Isle of Wight County Schools
Three new principals are being welcomed in Isle of Wight County for the new school year.
Georgie Tyler Middle School: Ms. Erin Luck
Smithfield High School: Ms. Patricia Cuffee
Windsor High School: Ms. Dawn Carroll
Norfolk Public Schools
Three new principals are coming to Norfolk Public Schools this year.
Booker T. Washington High School: Dr. Diron T. Ford
Granby Elementary School: Ms. Denise J. Green
Norview High School: Mrs. Tori Jacobs-Sumbry
Portsmouth Public Schools
Portsmouth Public Schools is welcoming three new principals this school year.
Cradock Middle School: Mr. Roger Coleman, III
Douglass Park Elementary School: Ms. Tonya Fields-Hines
Park View Elementary School: Dr. Quirstin Wynn
Virginia Beach City Public Schools
Virginia Beach has several new faces leading its schools for the new year.
Arrowhead Elementary School: Ms. Lisa Riley
Christopher Farms Elementary School: Mr. Joshua Ringling
College Park Elementary School: Ms. Catrina Manigo
First Colonial High School: Mr. Daniel Miani
Green Run High School: Ms. Tennille Bowser
Kempsville Meadows Elementary School: Ms. Christa Markert
Lynnhaven Elementary School: Ms. TaShenna Wiggins
Lynnhaven Middle School: Ms. Dawn Kramer
Rosemont Elementary School: Ms. Jennifer Born
Tallwood High School: Mr. Ryan O'Meara
Trantwood Elementary School: Mr. Sean Holleran
Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools
Williamsburg-James City County (WJCC) Public Schools is welcoming three new principals this year.
James Blair Middle School: Mr. Mike Littleton
Lafayette High School: Mr. Paul Rice
Warhill High School: Ms. Michele Newcomb
York County School Division
The York County School Division (YCSD) is welcoming several new school principals to begin the 2022-2023 school year.
Coventry Elementary School: Ms. Lisa Jalomo. Ms. Jalomo was promoted internally from an elementary assistant principal position.
Dare Elementary School: Dr. Lindsay Kidd. Dr. Kidd joined YCSD from Newport News Public Schools.
Grafton Bethel Elementary School: Ms. Jennifer Humble. Ms. Humble was most recently a principal in Hampton City Schools
Queens Lake Middle School: Ms. Candice Welch. Ms. Welch was promoted internally from a high school assistant principal position.
Tabb Elementary School: Ms. Beth Welch. Ms. Welch was promoted internally from an elementary assistant principal position
Tabb Middle School: Ms. Amour Mickel. Ms. Mickel was promoted internally from a middle school assistant principal position.
Tabb High School: Ms. Mary Lugo. Ms. Lugo was the previous principal at Tabb Elementary and will now take over Tabb High.
Yorktown Middle School: Mr. Brian Fries. Mr. Fries was principal at Coventry Elementary and will now take over Yorktown Middle.