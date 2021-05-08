City of Newport News hosting free backpack, school supply giveaway Aug. 14

Families can pick up a free backpack stuffed with school supplies and more.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: The above video is on file from Aug. 5, 2021.

The City of Newport News is hosting a free backpack and school supply giveaway Aug. 14 to help K-12 students get ready for the new school year.

The 2021 IMPACT event will take place at the South Morrison Family Education Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Families will need to pre-register and pick a time slot to arrive.

The event will be drive-through due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will stay in their vehicle and pick up a free backpack stuffed with school supplies.

People will only need to register for one time slot with the ticket quantity matching the number of children. The maximum limit is four bags per vehicle.

Organizers are still accepting donations at Rouse Tower, located at 6060 Jefferson Avenue, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also call 757-926-6472 to coordinate your donation.