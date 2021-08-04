Newport News Public Schools seeks input on more than $82 million grant

Newport News Public Schools received more than $82 million from the American Rescue Plan.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Public Schools will receive $82,142,456 from the American Rescue and Secondary Relief Fund. Now, NNPS wants the community's input on where that money should go.

They released a survey, which you can fill out to give your input.

“I really want to see a lot of focus on the health and well-being of the kids," said Parent Robert Reynolds.

Newport News Public schools parent Robert Reynolds like many parents turned his bedrooms into classrooms. Reynolds said he just filled out his survey on Thursday.

“$82 million to me means upgrades across the division for health and well-being in the AC system. It means making sure the leaks are closed, making sure that the air quality is the best that it can potentially be," said Reynolds.

The survey was sent out Wednesday to parents, staff and community members.

Newport News Public Schools Government and Corporate Relations Director Pat Finneran explained 20% of the money is going to learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We can use for summer school programs, before and after school programs, maybe some specialized technology that students can have to learn at home," said Finneran.

Finneran said they are also using some of the money to help ensure a safe return to school this fall.

“Other things that we’re looking at are mitigation for air quality and trying to make sure our HVAC systems, heating, and air conditioning systems are up to par in terms of filtering out harmful viruses and things for students," said Finneran.

Reynolds is encouraging all parents to do their part and take the survey.

“You don’t voice your opinion, you can’t say that you weren’t represented," said Reynolds.

Newport News Public Schools needs community input by 5:00 p.m. on August 11.

The schools will use this federal relief over the next three years to reopen and help keep schools safe.