Poquoson's youngest students to return to class under hybrid-learning plan

Pre-K through third graders will begin the school year under a hybrid model plan. Older kids will begin fully virtual.

POQUOSON, Va. — Poquoson's School Board is allowing some students to begin school under a hybrid-learning plan when class starts back up next month.

On Tuesday, the board approved by a 7-0 vote for students pre-K to third grade as well as special needs and English as a second language learners to return to class under a hybrid model.

Those students will have in-person classes twice a week. Fourth-graders and up will begin class virtual-only when school begins on September 8

The school board also unanimously approved giving parents two options on how their children can ultimately return to class.

While all older students will begin the school year virtually, if parents choose Option 1, students will be taught virtually, in a hybrid model, or at school in-person depending on guidance from the CDC, VDH, PHD, and/or federal/state/local orders.