Portsmouth Public Schools gives parents options

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Public School parents finally got what they've been waiting for: a plan... or four.
The school district is offering a survey that contains four options to choose from on what the upcoming school year may look like.
Option 1 is to remain fully virtual, with no in-class attendance.
Option 2: hybrid learning for all. Students are split into groups, with every student receiving two days of in-class instruction and three days of virtual learning.
Option 3 remains hybrid, but only for K-12, with high school staying fully virtual.
Option 4 is a full-fledged school return.
Parents have until Monday, August 3 to fill out the online survey.
