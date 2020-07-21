x
Portsmouth Public Schools gives parents options

Portsmouth is the latest district to come out with plans for the upcoming school year, and they want your input.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Public School parents finally got what they've been waiting for: a plan... or four. 

The school district is offering a survey that contains four options to choose from on what the upcoming school year may look like. 

Option 1 is to remain fully virtual, with no in-class attendance. 

Option 2: hybrid learning for all. Students are split into groups, with every student receiving two days of in-class instruction and three days of virtual learning. 

Option 3 remains hybrid, but only for K-12, with high school staying fully virtual. 

Option 4 is a full-fledged school return. 

Parents have until Monday, August 3 to fill out the online survey. 
School Reopening Scenarios Survey
Monday, July 20, Portsmouth Public Schools published more details regarding four possible reopening scenarios for school in the fall. If you have not already seen these scenarios, you can access them here. As the division continues work to determine the best course of action for opening schools in September, we are asking for families' input through the survey below.
