Southside Hampton Roads students return for first day of school

This includes divisions in Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Chesapeake.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The new school year is officially underway now for thousands of students in Hampton Roads.

“I feel awesome!” said Wesley Gallagher, a student with Old Donation School.

Students at Old Donation School, a middle school in Virginia Beach, are optimistic about the new school year.

“It feels new for some reason even though I went to the school last year,” said Justice Brown, another student.

Tuesday marked the first day of school for several school divisions on the southside of Hampton Roads.

“It’s a little hectic because we get so used to, well he gets used to sleeping in," parent Jessica Gallagher said.

"You know, having to get up earlier than used to...I just want him to have a really good first year of middle school.”

Virginia Beach City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence said the division experienced several challenges last year, but he said this year will be different.

“The mission for this year really is we’re going to continue on our recovery and we’re making sure our students are thriving,” Spence said.

He said this school year is starting to feel normal again with relaxed COVID-19 guidelines. Though, the school division is keeping up with pandemic protocols like sanitation and air filtration.

“There’s not been that uncertainty we’ve unfortunately had to deal with for the last few years," Spence said.

"And I think it feels really good just to know hey we know exactly how we’re starting the school year. There’s not a lot of questions hanging over our heads.”

Students like Justice Brown came up with new goals setting the tone for the new year.