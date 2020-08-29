Students get free backpacks, school supplies at Salvation Army giveaway in Norfolk

Even though a lot of students are learning virtually, the Salvation Army wants to make sure students have what they need to start the school year.

NORFOLK, Va. — It may be a virtual start to the school year for most districts across Hampton Roads, but students still need supplies.

But thanks to the Salvation Army's "Write Stuff Backpack Distribution," students are getting what they need, for free.

It's day two of the event at Norfolk's Kroc Center.

Salvation Army area commander, major Donald Dohmann said the event is meant to help students whose households are facing financial hardship.

"Just to help; Hopefully relieve a little bit of stress, especially for families that are already struggling," Dohmann said. "Especially with the pandemic, and those families that are still - you know, parents are still not back to work... Income is really lower than perhaps it has been in the past."

Volunteers have 16 hundred backpacks for kids from preschool through grade twelve, with all the necessary supplies.

"Each book-bag has been filled according to their age group... It has paper, pens notebooks, highlighters," Dohmann said.

"They're still going to have to have paper, they're still going to have to have pens, they're still going to have to have some of those items - calculators, those types of things, even to do the work at home."

The Salvation Army has hosted the backpack giveaway for more than 20 years - but this time, it's a little different - the event is a drive-through.

"This year, because of the pandemic, to keep our volunteers safe, to keep the clients safe," Dohmann said. "And really to make sure that we fell in with those regulations that were set by the state."

Dohmann said his team wanted to ensure local children in need, are getting the tools they need to succeed.

"For us, just to talk to the families, see how they're doing, to check in with them," he said. "And just to see the excitement from the kids to be able to receive those."

The event ended at noon at The Salvation Army Kroc Center located at 1401 Ballentine Blvd, Norfolk 23504.

According to a press release sent by Salvation Army officials, the following items are required to receive free backpacks: