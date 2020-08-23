TCC, Regent University, Virginia Wesleyan University begin in-person classes Monday

Tidewater Community College, Regent University and Virginia Wesleyan University will welcome students back to their campuses.

Fall classes at three Hampton Roads colleges will start on Monday, Aug. 24.

Tidewater Community College, Regent University and Virginia Wesleyan University will welcome students back to their campuses while also taking extra measures to abide by the Centers for Disease Control's COVID-19 safety guidelines.

TCC classes will be a mix of remote and face-to-face instruction, according to

Campus Communication Officer Vicki L. Friedman. You can find more information here at TCC's website.

At Regent University, students will return to face-to-face classes on campus. A rigorous screening process will be implemented for returning students, including staggered return phases, according to the university website.

Class offerings at Virginia Wesleyan University will be spread out throughout the day to flatten the campus occupancy curve. Classrooms and other spaces will be limited in terms of occupancy.

Physical distancing will be integrated into all functions of the university. Read more about the school's return to campus plan.