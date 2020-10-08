Tidewater Community College meets with homeschool students about dual-enrollment

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With a dual-enrollment program, students can take care of college credits, while still in high school.
Katina Barnes is the coordinator for the dual-enrollment program at Tidewater Community College.
"I love it. I think it's a great opportunity. It saves money and it really prepares our students for that next step in life,” said Barnes. She said with the coronavirus pandemic, more home-schooling parents are considering dual-enrollment.
So much so, T.C.C held its first virtual information session with the home-school population. During it,136 students joined.
"Thinking about sending their students back to school, or should I home-school. I think that has really excelled that interest,” said Barnes.
That increased interest isn't the only change. They've created a college-wide model, where they have offices dedicated to dual-enrollment.
Sherene Silverberg said she homeschooled her kids.
"When they hit the pre-calculus, I was like, you know what, you're out of here, you're through T.C.C.,” said Silverberg.
They went through T.C.C's dual-enrollment Silverberg said it helped her son in college.
"Giving him so much more time to do subjects that he was interested in,” said Silverberg.
So, is there a downside?
"There actually is a downside," said Silverberg. "If your student is not going to get good grades, do not do dual-enrollment."
Dual-enrollment credits on transcripts are permanent, but Barnes said for the right students, getting college credits early can be an asset.
"It may not be for every student, but there are so many different options and there are so many different ways to prepare our children for academic success and their future,” Barnes.