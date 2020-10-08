Tidewater Community College meets with homeschool students about dual-enrollment

With more people turning to homeschooling during the pandemic, T.C.C. officials say they're seeing more interest in dual-enrollment.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With a dual-enrollment program, students can take care of college credits, while still in high school.

Katina Barnes is the coordinator for the dual-enrollment program at Tidewater Community College.

"I love it. I think it's a great opportunity. It saves money and it really prepares our students for that next step in life,” said Barnes. She said with the coronavirus pandemic, more home-schooling parents are considering dual-enrollment.

So much so, T.C.C held its first virtual information session with the home-school population. During it,136 students joined.

"Thinking about sending their students back to school, or should I home-school. I think that has really excelled that interest,” said Barnes.

That increased interest isn't the only change. They've created a college-wide model, where they have offices dedicated to dual-enrollment.

Sherene Silverberg said she homeschooled her kids.

"When they hit the pre-calculus, I was like, you know what, you're out of here, you're through T.C.C.,” said Silverberg.

They went through T.C.C's dual-enrollment Silverberg said it helped her son in college.

"Giving him so much more time to do subjects that he was interested in,” said Silverberg.

So, is there a downside?

"There actually is a downside," said Silverberg. "If your student is not going to get good grades, do not do dual-enrollment."

Dual-enrollment credits on transcripts are permanent, but Barnes said for the right students, getting college credits early can be an asset.