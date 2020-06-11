Virginia Beach schools keeping an eye on COVID trends; Portsmouth lays out dates to return to in-person learning

Virginia Beach is closely monitoring bringing more students back to class, while Portsmouth has put forward dates for employees and students alike.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two Hampton Roads school districts are making preparations for more people to return to the classroom, although a rise in COVID-19 cases in Virginia could change those plans.

First up in Virginia Beach, the current plan for Virginia Beach City Public Schools is to bring more students who chose "Option 1" back to class on November 12.

But on Thursday, parents got a note saying that could change, depending on this upcoming weekend's case metrics. If things get worse, school officials say they'll discuss the options with the medical panel, health services, and the school board.

Meanwhile, in Portsmouth, the school board is moving forward with plans for school employees to physically return to work.

The school board on Thursday approved November 23 as the date employees are being asked to come back to the school buildings. Instructional staff will be permitted to work remotely on Wednesdays (Flipped Learning Days).

The school board also laid out dates for students to return to school in 2021:

Monday, January 4 for Pre-K-Grade 3 students

Tuesday, January 19 for 4th, 5th, and 6th-grade students

Tuesday, February 2 for middle and high school students