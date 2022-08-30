'We are ready' | VBCPS administrators, families huddle one last time before first day

In a series of webinars Tuesday night, administrators shared their wide-ranging plans, including those related COVID, security and even cellphones.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — 13News Now is your back-to-school station, and the new year is already underway for students in parts of the area.

For the largest school division in Hampton Road, families at Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) return to the classroom on September 6.

Virginia Beach parent Becky Hay shared her hopes for her rising 12th grader.

"Hoping that he can have a regular senior year, he could have all the fun stuff that usually occurs with senior year."

Rebounding from pandemic-era protocols, VBCPS officials said they're keeping up with sanitation and air filtration. Masks will stay optional. They are recommending them when community levels get in the medium or high categories. Right now, they're low in Virginia Beach, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"If they're in school, they go see the nurse and they're ill at school, they have respiratory or COVID-like symptoms — we require them to wear a mask until they're either picked up or go home," said VBCPS Chief Operations Officer Jack Freeman.

In the same webinar to families, Virginia Beach Department of Public Health District Director Dr. Caitlin Pedati urged families to stay up to date when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.

As for the day-to-day routine, school administrators said they're implementing a more flexible schedule for students at the secondary level.

"It's very important that they're working with their school counselor. Blocks of time will be about 85 minutes per class," said VBCPS Chief Schools Officer Matthew Delaney.

"My son did convert most to AP and dual enrollment just to avoid the 4X4 scheduling, but he still does have some 4x4 scheduling in his schedule," Hay said.

During the webinar for secondary-level families, division officers also recognized the high demand for the return of the "one lunch" period.

"We're going to try to transition in the matter that makes the most sense," Delaney said.

Across the board this year, students now must keep cell phones in their backpacks, lockers or cars during instructional time. Teachers can also place students' phones in "designated areas."

"That is not a concern to me. I think it will really help cut down on distraction," said Hay.

However, Hay said she recognizes other parents' concerns out of safety after a deadly elementary school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

"Certainly acknowledging anxiety of the parent, but trying to ensure that they see we have strict — really strong policy in place to respond to an emergency," Delaney added.

He said that includes exterior doors staying locked, visitor scanning software, strong communication systems and training for employees.

Additionally, administrators shared excitement for the first day of the new school year. It falls after Labor Day on Tuesday, September 6.