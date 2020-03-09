Virginia Beach City Public Schools putting internet security at forefront of virtual learning

The school division is putting security first while they make sure students' personal information is protected during this period of virtual instruction.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In Virginia Beach, every Pre-K student will be getting an iPad and all K-12 students will be using Chrome Book laptops.

One safety measure is that every student will have to use a virtual background on their device. Virginia Beach City Public Schools Chief Information Officer David Din explained that those backgrounds can help reduce personal information from being jeopardized to hacks.

Din adds teachers will be able to track and block what students are looking at on the web too.

"I can actually, as a teacher. I'll be able to put walls around the particular places that students are able to go," said Din.

He explained that one main challenge is to make sure everyone can connect to the internet. Din expressed the district is working to make sure everyone has access.

"We have received a little bit over 1,500 requests from families that need help getting onto the internet," Din said.

There's a plan in place as the school district works with Cox Communications and T-Mobile to provide Internet hot spots to families.