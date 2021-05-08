Virginia Beach Health Department holds back-to-school clinics

The health department said the clinics will offer school physicals as well as all required and recommended vaccinations. Visits are by appointment only.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health said it is holding back-to-school clinics on Fridays in August as well as on Sept. 10.

The clinics offer students the opportunity to get their school physical and the vaccinations that are either required or are recommended for them.

The health department said it is offering the services by appointment only. Parents or guardians will need to bring children's vaccination records with them. Only one child with one parent/guardian will be seen by appointment.

The times of the appointments will be 8:30 a.m. through 3:15 p.m. each day a clinic is scheduled. The dates of the clinics are Aug. 6, 13, 20, 27, and Sept. 10. (There is no clinic the Friday of Labor Day Weekend.) The location of the clinics is 4452 Corporation Ln., Virginia Beach.

To make an appointment, people can call (757) 518-2700. Then, select Option 1.

The health department pointed out that the Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for children 12 years and older. As with anyone who gets it, there is a 21-day wait time in between doses. After the second dose, there is a 14-day period before someone is considered to be fully vaccinated. In order to make sure a student who is eligible for the vaccine is fully vaccinated before the school year starts, you'd need t to make sure the student receives the first dose as soon as possible.

People also can make appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine at participating pharmacies, grocery stores, and clinics. Many of those accept walk-ins.

To find a location, click here or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).