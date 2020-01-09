Virginia Beach teachers share tips for supporting students with special needs through virtual learning

'Nothing is set in stone. Everything is adjustable. The whole point is to help our children become successful.'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hampton Roads teachers are finalizing back-to-school checklists. This school year will be a team effort. Teachers and parents will soon be navigating the waters of virtual learning, together.

The online lessons come with new obstacles for Virginia Beach teacher Brita Hampton. She's a teacher of the deaf at Corporate Landing Elementary.

"The children and the teachers had to find new ways to get their attention,” Hampton said.

Hampton got practice with virtual lessons during the emergency learning plan last spring.

"Flashlights are good, because the children are working and they see a quick flash and are like, 'Oh, what's that?'” Hampton said.

She has support tips for children at all special education levels, after 23 years of teaching. Number one is keeping a routine. She said a set schedule is best. It helps if it’s visible to the child.

"So, the children know, can see it, can prepare themselves for what is coming next,” Hampton said. “That is so important."

Hampton uses timers to keep students on track. She said they help students understand their time better, and when it’s up, that’s it.

Some teachers have insight from both sides of the screen.

"Even as a teacher, I’ve been so lost with my son,” said Virginia Beach teacher Amanda Sacco.

Sacco teaches special education and works with her son Corbin, who has autism. She recommends creating a designated school space and communicating with staff often.

"If you don't know or you are unsure, ask your teachers,” Sacco said. “They have plenty, plenty of resources to provide."

Hampton said parents should reach out when questions about a student's individualized education plan pop up.

"Email and say, ‘Mrs. Brita, Suzy can't sit still from two to three o'clock,' and then we as a team come up with a new plan,” Hampton said. “Nothing is set in stone. Everything is adjustable. The whole point is to help our children become successful."

Above all, she said take brain breaks and end the school day on time.