Virginia Dept. of Education updates reopening guidance

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Education updated its re-opening guidance for schools.

The VDOE is putting its focus on offering in-person learning for as much as capacity allows. It's also recommending a gradual approach.

The guidance recommends elementary school students, students with disabilities, and children who are learning to speak English should be in the first wave heading back to the classroom.

Schools still need to put an emphasis on strategies to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Those strategies include wearing masks, physical distancing, and getting teachers vaccinated.

The VDOE posted more information about its latest reopening guidance on its website.