Virginia expands free school meals eligibility: here's who qualifies

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia wants to help more families keep their children fed this school year.

The commonwealth is expanding eligibility for free or reduced school meals. Families at or below 185% of the federal poverty level can access free meals. For a family of four, for example, that means your total income is $49,000 a year or less.

State leaders say the expansion will lead to an additional 64,000 students who will qualify.

It comes as a federal move to waive eligibility requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic is ending.

"School meals are important sources of nutrition for students and help reduce food insecurity in the commonwealth," said Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. "I urge all families to apply to determine if they qualify. Filling out an application is simple and takes less than 15 minutes."

The Virginia Department of Education says students are automatically eligible for free meals if anyone in their household receives benefits such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations, or Medicaid. Schools will notify families if a child is automatically eligible.

Filling out a free form may also help families qualify for additional benefits, which can include discounted exam fees and college applications, as well as extracurricular and scholarship opportunities.