Buy school supplies, clothes, and shoes tax-free this weekend

The Virginia 3-day sales tax holiday is this weekend and we've got a full list of qualifying products.

VIRGINIA, USA — For one weekend and one weekend only, specific sales items are tax-free!

Virginia's 3-day sales tax holiday takes place this weekend, August 6 through August 8.

During the three days, you can head to local stores and purchase school supplies, hurricane emergency preparedness items, clothing, shoes, and Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products without having to pay sales tax.

According to the Virginia tax website, school supplies that will be sold tax-free include binders, backpacks, erasers, notebooks, and much much more. All items simply have to be $20 or less.

When it comes to clothes, essentially anything goes. From shirts to jeans, and baby clothes and costumes, all can be purchased without sales tax. All these items have to be $100 or less to qualify.

Need steel-toed shoes? Rubber flip-flops? Maybe some slippers? These things can also be purchased sales tax-free, as long as they are $100 or less.

For a full list of qualifying school supplies, clothes, and shoes, click here.

In regard to hurricane preparedness products, items that qualify include portable generators, gas-powered chainsaws, and chainsaw accessories.

Generators must be less than $1,000, chainsaws must be under $350, and accessories must be $60 or less.

The list of acceptable hurricane preparedness items can be found here.