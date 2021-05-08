x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Back To School

Buy school supplies, clothes, and shoes tax-free this weekend

The Virginia 3-day sales tax holiday is this weekend and we've got a full list of qualifying products.
Credit: chas53 - stock.adobe.com

VIRGINIA, USA — For one weekend and one weekend only, specific sales items are tax-free! 

Virginia's 3-day sales tax holiday takes place this weekend, August 6 through August 8. 

During the three days, you can head to local stores and purchase school supplies, hurricane emergency preparedness items, clothing, shoes, and Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products without having to pay sales tax.

According to the Virginia tax website, school supplies that will be sold tax-free include binders, backpacks, erasers, notebooks, and much much more. All items simply have to be $20 or less. 

RELATED: Operation Homefront helps military families with new school supplies

When it comes to clothes, essentially anything goes. From shirts to jeans, and baby clothes and costumes, all can be purchased without sales tax. All these items have to be $100 or less to qualify. 

Need steel-toed shoes? Rubber flip-flops? Maybe some slippers? These things can also be purchased sales tax-free, as long as they are $100 or less. 

For a full list of qualifying school supplies, clothes, and shoes, click here.

RELATED: Parents nationwide expected to spend over $37 billion in back-to-school supplies. Here's how to get the deals

In regard to hurricane preparedness products, items that qualify include portable generators, gas-powered chainsaws, and chainsaw accessories. 

Generators must be less than $1,000, chainsaws must be under $350, and accessories must be $60 or less. 

The list of acceptable hurricane preparedness items can be found here. 

Finally, Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products qualify for the tax-free weekend as long as they are under $2,500. That full list of items is here.

Related Articles