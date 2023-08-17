Volunteers from Naval Station Norfolk help teachers get ready for school year

The volunteers were comprised of more than 100 Navy sailors supporting teachers and staff at 12 schools.

NORFOLK, Va. — Military volunteers from Naval Station Norfolk helped teachers in the city get ready for the new school year Thursday for "Servicing Our Schools Day."

Those schools were: Larrymore, Sewells Point, Tanners Creek, Richard Bowling, Jacox, Camp Allen, and Little Creek Elementary Schools, Ghent and Lake Taylor Schools, Blair Middle School, Booker T. Washington, and Lake Taylor High Schools.

"[Norfolk Public Schools] truly values its partnerships with the area’s military members, especially because of the more than 4,000 students identified as military-connected within the school division," officials wrote in a media advisory.