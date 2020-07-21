What are the back-to-school plans for each school system across Hampton Roads? Here's a list.

School divisions in and around the area have released plans for what could possibly be in store when students, teachers and faculty return to school.

Local school districts are busy trying to figure out the safest ways to reopen schools this fall during a pandemic.

The COVID-19 crisis still looms over the country, posing dilemmas for school divisions as they form their back-to-school plans.

Most of the plans that have been released only break down different options that district leaders are still considering. Some school systems are contemplating sticking with virtual instruction or having students make a full return to the classroom. A few have even opted for a hybrid plan that blends in-person and distance learning.

Here's a list of what each district has in mind for how classes should be conducted this upcoming school year:

NOTE: This list will be updated as more school districts release their plans.

Norfolk

The Norfolk Public School Board is deliberating over four options for the return to school. They will decide on which of these options is the best in a special meeting on July 22. The first day of school is Sept. 8.

Option one Divide elementary, middle and high school students into two groups Each group attends school two days a week Virtual instruction three days a week

Option Two Same as option one, but clusters elementary students into two groups One group attends school in the morning for in-person instruction The second group attends in the afternoon

Option Three Complete return to traditional school

Option Four 100% online learning: Virtual Scholars Academy



Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach school officials are also mulling over a few possibilities for how to send kids back to school. Their proposal breaks down three different plans, which the school board plans to thoroughly discuss on July 28.

Option One : daily in-person instruction Schools reopen close to normal with some safety changes Parents can choose to have children virtual-learn only

: daily in-person instruction Option Two : Alternating days Limited number of students attending in-person instruction Physical distancing Students can choose remote-learning only

: Alternating days Option Three : Remote learning only Schools closed and students remote into their classes Work is graded, attendance taken, assignment submission required.

: Remote learning only

Chesapeake

Chesapeake City Public Schools are allowing teachers and students to choose between at-home, online learning or in-person instruction. Officials have created two plans that specify how each option would play out.

Option 1 : On-campus Continuum This plan would follow an instructional model that would dictate how often kids would be on school campuses based on COVID-19 rates. If rates are low, students would attend school in a traditional five-day format. Safety precautions would be in place. If rates are medium, students would attend school two days out of the week and do three days of online learning. If rates are high, schools would transition to online learning for a brief amount of time until rates decrease.

: On-campus Continuum Option 2 : Chesapeake Online Available for K-12 students. Courses are not self-paced. There is scheduled, teacher-led learning. Other at-home, online learning will take place. Some elective courses may not be available. Grades K-2: Teacher-led instruction would be 1 to 2 hours per day for K-2. Grades 3 to 5: instructional time would span 1.5 to 2.5 hours each day. Middle and high school: Students would have 30 to 45 minutes each day for each course.

: Chesapeake Online

Newport News

Newport News school officials have also presented two possible plans for consideration.

Option One : Virtual learning only

: Virtual learning only Option Two : Hybrid option blending in-person instruction and online learning Students following this option would alternate between two days of in-person instruction and two days of virtual learning With in-person instruction, there would be smaller classrooms that would adhere to strict physical distancing measures For two days of virtual learning, one would be dedicated to independent learning where students would complete independent assignments and projects while the other would be spent doing at-home learning guided by teachers.

: Hybrid option blending in-person instruction and online learning

Hampton

Hampton City Schools is taking on a phased approach where students would start primarily with virtual learning then gradually work their way towards in-person instruction.

Phase 1 is primarily virtual learning. The school division will submit a plan to the Virginia Department of Education for limited in-person learning for students with disabilities and PreK students.

is primarily virtual learning. The school division will submit a plan to the Virginia Department of Education for limited in-person learning for students with disabilities and PreK students. Phase 2 will see a slight increase in the number of students participating in in-person learning (still limited). Students with disabilities, English Language Learners, and students in PreK through grade 3 will be in school two days a week, and some students will be in school three days a week while virtual learning will continue for all other students.

will see a slight increase in the number of students participating in in-person learning (still limited). Students with disabilities, English Language Learners, and students in PreK through grade 3 will be in school two days a week, and some students will be in school three days a week while virtual learning will continue for all other students. Phase 3 has 2 scenarios: In one scenario, all students return to school Monday through Friday, 6.5 hours a day, with mitigation strategies in place. In the second scenario, there is limited in-person learning and involves alternating schedules for all students.

has 2 scenarios: In one scenario, all students return to school Monday through Friday, 6.5 hours a day, with mitigation strategies in place. In the second scenario, there is limited in-person learning and involves alternating schedules for all students. Phase 4 is more of a return to normal, with limited restrictions. For those families who prefer for their child/children to attend virtually, even in Phase 3, they will be able to do so.