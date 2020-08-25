William & Mary sparks concern with letter

The school administration sends an email that seemingly shifts the onus to the students for keeping campus COVID-free.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "Do not be the reason that valued employees are furloughed or lose their jobs."

This is one of the lines that stood out in the letter William & Mary administration emailed to the Tribe community last week.

"They know how college students work, they brought everyone back on campus with an idea of how students, and now it seems they're trying to blame students," said one student we spoke with, who wished to remain anonymous.

The document also lays out the plan for "party patrols" to be conducted by police both on and off-campus. The letter also states those will continue "until the behavior stops."