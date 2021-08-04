Mask mandate for students, staff at Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools

The school division said all students and staff are required to wear face coverings when inside, even if they are vaccinated.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Williamsburg-James City County students will need to wear a mask at school when they head back to class in the fall.

The school division announced Wednesday that all students and staff are required to wear face coverings when inside, even if they are vaccinated.

The division said this is necessary to open schools for in-person learning five days a week.

"School operations -- including the mandatory use of masks -- may shift during the year as the community health situation changes," the school division said in its announcement. "We want to keep students in school for face-to-face learning, and we appreciate your partnership in taking the steps to make that happen."