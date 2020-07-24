York County considers virtual learning for schools in the fall

The school board will hold two public comment sessions for parents, teachers, and students to weigh-in.

YORKTOWN, Va. — The superintendent of York County Public Schools is echoing many other Hampton Roads school districts and recommending students start the new school year with virtual learning.

School officials sent out a letter after the school board meeting on Thursday. Like other school divisions, York leaders are looking at different options that could include in-person classes, if it's safe.

But the recommendation is to start the new school year at home.

Parents, teachers, and students can weigh-in on this. Public comment sessions are planned on Monday and Tuesday. More information is available on the school district's website.

The school board will then hold a special meeting to take action regarding the 2020-21 school year on Thursday, July 30 at 5 p.m.