Stray dog who kept stealing purple unicorn from Dollar General finds forever home

Duplin County Animal Services announced Friday that Sisu found his forever home!

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. — Nobody likes a thief, but you might make an exception for this one.

A stray dog in Duplin County, North Carolina just couldn’t keep his paws off a stuffed purple unicorn inside a Dollar General. The dog named ‘Sisu’ kept breaking into the store and stealing the stuffed animal. Duplin County Animal Services said an animal control officer was called to the store, and the officer ended up buying the unicorn for the pup.