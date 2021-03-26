Stray dog who kept stealing purple unicorn from Dollar General finds forever home

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. — Nobody likes a thief, but you might make an exception for this one.
A stray dog in Duplin County, North Carolina just couldn’t keep his paws off a stuffed purple unicorn inside a Dollar General. The dog named ‘Sisu’ kept breaking into the store and stealing the stuffed animal. Duplin County Animal Services said an animal control officer was called to the store, and the officer ended up buying the unicorn for the pup.
Sisu was taken to the Duplin County Animal Shelter – and it wasn't long before dozens of inquiries came in about adopting the pup. The shelter announced Friday, Sisu and his unicorn found their forever home! Now, that's a package deal.