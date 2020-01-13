NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk International Airport (ORF) saw a buzz in passengers in December, breaking records. During the month, there was a 5.6 percent increase in travelers compared to 2018.

In total, 339,268 passengers went through ORF.

December 2019 was not only the busiest December in the airport’s history, but it also capped off the busiest year in the airport’s history.

The January to December 2019 total passenger count has increased 8.62 percent representing 3,981,139 passengers versus 3,665,302 passengers during the same period in 2018.

Other activity at the airport included 5,854,916 pounds of cargo were shipped in and out of the airport during the month. That's a less than one percent decrease.

The data from the Norfolk International Airport reflect the service by scheduled airlines Allegiant, American, Delta, Frontier, Southwest, United, and their regional airline partners and charter airlines Miami Air, Sun Country, Swift Air, and XTRAirways. Cargo carriers include Federal Express, Mountain Air Cargo and UPS.

