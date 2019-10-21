VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — During the 11th annual J&A Racing Wicked 10K on October 25 and 26, over 5,000 costumed runners are expected to flock to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The event is the largest Halloween themed race on the East Coast. The family-friendly event offers three distances including a 10K, Mile, and Kids Kilometer.

Participants can enjoy post-race festivities with a Friday night party at The Shack, and a Halloween on the beach Saturday morning. Runners can also enter a costume contest on Saturday to win prizes including cash, gift cards, and race swag.

Do you love Halloween? Do you love running by the ocean? Are you looking for a few tricks and treats? The Anthem Wicked 10K Weekend is the perfect place to celebrate Halloween and enjoy wicked good times.

The monster mile kicks off the fun on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m. The events end with a costume contest award ceremony on Saturday, October 26 at 11 a.m.

J&A Racing is a nationally recognized race management company based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

