71 residents displaced, no one hurt after Virginia Beach apartment fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A fire that began in a kitchen at the Crescent Square Apartments Sunday afternoon has displacd 71 people, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

According to city fire officials, firefighters got a call to respond to the fire in the 1300 block of Black Diamond Springs Road just before 2 p.m.

When they arrived, firefighters learned that an accidental fire happened on a kitchen stove in one of the apartment units. The fire was brought under control within about 40 minutes.

No one was hurt during the fire.

However, during the fire, the entire building's sprinkler system was activated. This caused water damage that also impacted the electrical system, which caused residents to lose power.

On Monday, a manager of the apartment complex said she hopes power will be restored within the next day or two.

Once the power is back on, just the residents of 19 units affected by water damage will be displaced.