The driver wasn't seriously hurt after the crash.

NORFOLK, Va. — State police are looking into what caused a tractor trailer to overturn near I-64 that shut down an exit ramp for several hours.

Troopers were called to the Tidewater exit ramp off I-64 eastbound just after 1:45 p.m. Monday.

Medics took the driver of the tractor trailer to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.