NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — After nearly four hours of discussion and public comment, the Virginia Marine Resources Commission voted to allow the owner of Island Seafood in Mathews County to put 700 shellfish cages in Milford Haven off Gwynn Island.

This followed a heated debate and tons of pushback from nearby homeowners.

Staff member Ben Stagg said staff recommended the commission's approval after they evaluated the site and homeowners' concerns. Stagg said staff determined that navigation would not be an issue and that they also consulted with the Army Corps of Engineers and the Coast Guard.

“It's really new ground for the commission so they struggled and even staff struggled,” Stagg said.

Homeowners showed up in numbers and voiced their concerns, from the impact on navigation to public trust, impact on their property values, and the impact on the dolphins that swim behind their homes.

Stagg said the issue of mammals was also addressed.

Morgan Moss has lived on Gwynn's Island six years. He said the decision is a kick in the gut.

“This can go anywhere else, why for one man would you put it here,” Moss asked.

The owner of Island Seafood, Kevin Wade, told the commission more than 400 people signed petitions in favor of the cages.

Wade and his spokesperson declined to speak on camera after the decision.

Wade and Island Seafood still need the Army Corps of Engineers to issue their permit moving forward with the cages.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC