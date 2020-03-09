Pandemic changes how Portsmouth sheriff's deputies check on elderly in extreme heat

The Portsmouth Sheriff's Office is doing multiple welfare checks everyday during the extreme heat.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — On a hot Thursday afternoon in Portsmouth, Major Dorothy Clemmons with the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office was masked up and socially distant during a welfare check.

She sat outside of a senior living center, where Elizabeth Duffy, an elderly Portsmouth resident lives.

It was one of several welfare checks Clemmons did Thursday.

"It's gonna be extremely hot this weekend, we are checking on our seniors daily,” said Clemmons.

During a couple of days of extreme heat across Hampton Roads, sheriff’s deputies are checking on the elderly multiple times a day.

Clemmons even gives Ms. Duffy rides to her doctor's appointments.

“It just means a whole lot, because it means you have somebody that’s going to be on your side, somebody that’s gonna look out for you,” said Duffy.

Sheriff’s deputies have continued welfare checks throughout the entire coronavirus pandemic, but the virus has forced them to make changes.

Only a few of the checks are in person. The large majority are done by phone. In the past, Duffy sat in Ms. Clemmons’s passenger seat as they drove to her appointments. Now, Duffy rides in the back.

“Even though COVID has come into play, we’re concerned with their safety just as well as ours,” said Clemmons.

These days, Clemmons no longer walks into people’s homes when she checks on them. Instead, she parks outside and waves, appreciating the little moments and interactions she has with them during this time.

“I miss my seniors. I can't wait till things get back to the norm,” said Clemmons.