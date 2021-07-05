Paper bags now required for yard waste in Charlotte

The city said the environmental impacts of plastic bags, as well as operational efficiency, were factors in this change.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The next time you go to clean up your yard, you're going to want paper bags or your own container for all the waste.

A new mandate, which went into effect July 5, requires residents who receive city collection to use compostable paper bags or reusable personal containers no larger than 32 gallons for yard waste collection. Yard waste includes leaves, grass clippings, small limbs and brush.

Where can I get paper bags?

Paper bags and reusable personal containers can be purchased at local discount, hardware and home improvement stores. Starting July 5, there will also be a limited supply of paper bags available for pick up, at no cost, at the City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services’ office (1105 Otts Street) and any of the Mecklenburg County full-service recycling centers.

So what happens if you use a plastic bag after July 5? Solid Waste Services will leave a note reminding residents of the change and provide a one-time courtesy collection. If residents continue to use plastic bags, they could be subject to a minimum $150 fine per the Charlotte City Code.

Residents also have the option of disposing of yard waste by taking the items, in paper bags or reusable containers, to one of the four Mecklenburg County full-service recycling centers. Fees may be charged when disposing at the full-service centers.

The city said the environmental impacts of plastic bags, as well as operational efficiency, were factors in this change. The city also stated that the yard waste disposal facility does not accept yard waste in plastic bags. This requires Solid Waste staff to debag leaves at the curb, which increases collection times and makes it difficult to complete routes on the scheduled day of collection.

