VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WVEC) – Police are looking into claims that man exposed himself to teenage girls at a cheerleading fundraiser.

Officers said they got a call around noon on Saturday, June 30 of a man who took out his genitals at the Chimney Hill Shopping Center. Parents reported that the Green Run High Cheerleaders were holding a car wash at the Firestone Chimney Hill when a man pulled up in a vehicle, asking to give donations.

He allegedly “called them over to his car and proceeded to have his genitals out and fondling himself telling the girls to 'look down' and asking if they wanted to hang out when they were done,” the parent wrote in a Facebook post.

"If there is a stalker or any type of flasher, they would see parents!” said Lee Granderson, who lives nearby. “Because each time, the parents usually have their tent here at the 7-11."

A manager at the store told 13News Now the parents came in requesting video and picture of the suspect. They’ve been shared more than 500 times online.

Police have not been able to confirm if the man in the video is, in fact, the suspect.

Recently, police arrested a man accused of similar incidents involving women at Landstown Shopping Center.

Imani Smith, 24, was released on bail, but he spoke to 13News Now from behind bars saying he was innocent in a case of “mistaken identity”.

If you have any information in this recent case, you’re asked to call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

