POQUOSON, Va. (WVEC) — Vandalism and trespassing have led the city of Poquoson to ban late-night parking at a park.

Soon, no overnight parking signs will go up at the Thomas Jefferson Rollins Nature Area at the end of Poquoson Avenue. Poquoson police, as well as city council, say they're getting several complaints, from loud music and speeding to trespassing, vandalism, and damage to city property at the wharf.

The biggest complaints, however, are the late-night gatherings.

City council voted 4 to 3 to put no parking signs up down at the wharf. The signs are going to prevent drivers from parking in that area from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

There have been more than a dozen suspicious person calls at the Thomas Jefferson Rollins Nature Area in 2018 and at least one vandalism call.

Officers have conducted more than 300 keep checks down at the wharf so far this year. Keep checks are when officers take proactive actions to check the area because of the complaints they're getting.

Poquoson Mayor Gene Hunt voted against putting the signs up.

He said some city council members felt they could have enforced the law differently, either by using surveillance or changing the hours of when cars can be at the wharf.

Hunt said while city council agrees something needs to be done to stop vandalism and trespassing, the question of what exactly needs to be done was the only disconnect among the council.

The signs are going to be up in a couple weeks. Then in six months, Chief Bowen said they’re going to report back to the city council to let them know if the signs are working and keeping traffic out of the parking lot. City council will go from there.

